Saints Releasing WR Emmanuel Sanders

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints are releasing WR Emmanuel Sanders

Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders was a valuable player for New Orleans as their No. 2 receiver in 2020. But the Saints need to make some tough decisions to get under the salary cap by next week. 

According to Over The Cap, releasing Sanders creates $4 million in cap space but also a $6 million dead money hit. 

Sanders, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract before signing a four-year, $38.6 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed with the Broncos back in 2014.

Sanders was entering the final year of his deal when the Broncos traded him midseason to the 49ers for a third and fourth-round pick. He made a base salary of $10.5 million for the 2019 season. 

The Saints signed Sanders to a two-year, contract worth $16 million in 2020.

In 2020, Sanders appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 61 passes for 726 yards receiving and five touchdowns. 

