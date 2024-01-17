Saints Request Interview With Seahawks OC Shane Waldron For Same Role

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints requested to interview Seahawks OC Shane Waldron for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for Seattle:

Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Rams QBs coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Seahawks OC Shane Waldron (Requested Interview)

The Bears also requested to interview Waldron last week.

Waldron, 44, began his coaching career with the Patriots as an offensive quality control coach in 2008 before bouncing around the college ranks with UMass from 2012-2015.

Washington signed him to become their offensive quality control coach in 2016 before joining the Rams in 2017 as their TEs coach. He was soon promoted to passing game coordinator the following season.

From there, the Seahawks hired Waldron as their offensive coordinator back in 2021.

In 2023, the Seahawks offense ranked No. 21 in total yards, No. 17 in points scored, No. 28 in rushing yards and No. 14 in passing yards.