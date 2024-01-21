Saints Request Interview With Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson For OC Vacancy

The Saints have requested permission to interview Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator vacancy, per Jonathan Jones.

He’s gotten some attention for the work he’s done with first-round QB C.J. Stroud this past year.

Johnson, 35, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.

He joined the 49ers under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2017 and had a similar position with the Colts in 2019.

Johnson was promoted to offensive quality control coach with the Colts in 2020. He then got a job with the Vikings as the assistant QB coach under HC Kevin O’Connell. The Texans hired him as their QB coach in 2023.