Saints Request To Interview Rams QBs Coach Zac Robinson For OC Job

Nick Underhill reports the Saints requested to interview Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator job.

This marks New Orleans’ second reported interest since moving on from former OC Pete Carmichael this week. They also requested an interview with Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher.

Robinson, 37, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and was their assistant receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach, once again, over the next two years. Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach in 2022.