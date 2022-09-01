Saints S Marcus Maye Arrested For Aggravated Assault With Firearm

According to Nick Underhill, Saints S Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday morning for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Underhill added the police report from the incident says Maye was involved in a road rage incident on Monday.

Police report on Marcus Maye incident pic.twitter.com/OxeAS4eNR9 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 1, 2022

He was accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle and its occupants. He was booked and released after posting $30,000 bond.

Maye also had a DUI arrest last February. He had a court date for that in August after multiple postponements with his next hearing scheduled for mid-November. A suspension for that is possible at some point.

Maye, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed in 2020.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye in February of last year which cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season. He landed on the injured reserve after six games due to a torn Achilles.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million deal this past March.

In 2021, Maye appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded 46 tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Maye as the news is available.