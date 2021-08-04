Saints Sign CB Adonis Alexander

The Saints have signed CB Adonis Alexander to a contract, per his agent.

He’ll provide another option to compete for a spot at cornerback for New Orleans, which has been looking to shore up that weak spot.

Alexander, 24, was selected by Washington in the sixth round of the 2018 supplemental draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.6 million but was waived by Washington coming out of the preseason in 2019 and re-signed to the practice squad.

Washington later released Alexander from their practice squad. He caught on with the Rams’ practice squad and signed a futures deal for 2020 but was waived again coming out of camp. He signed a futures deal with the 49ers for 2021 but was cut back in May.

In 2018, Alexader appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded four total tackles.