Saints Sign DB Keith Washington Jr To Futures Deal

Icon Sports Consulting LLC announced that their client, DB Keith Washington Jr., is signing a futures deal with the Saints on Friday.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Saints:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Washington, 24, signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia back in April. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

During his two-year college career, Washington recorded 63 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 5 interceptions, 18 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.