Saints Sign DE Jordan Willis To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints signed DE Jordan Willis to their practice squad on Monday. 

Here’s the Saints’ updated practice squad:

  1. DB Johnathan Abram
  2. LB Ryan Connelly (Injured)
  3. WR Shaquan Davis (Injured)
  4. DT Jack Heflin
  5. DE Niko Lalos
  6. LB Anfernee Orji
  7. TE Tommy Hudson
  8. DB Faion Hicks
  9. TE Michael Jacobson
  10. DB Cameron Dantzler
  11. T Mark Evans
  12. DB Daniel Sorensen
  13. T Cameron Erving
  14. WR Jontre Kirklin
  15. RB Jordan Mims
  16. G Tommy Kraemer
  17. DE Jordan Willis

Willis, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. Willis was in the third year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Bengals waived him in September of 2020.

Willis was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets and later traded to the 49ers back in October 2020. He made a base salary of $865,250 for the 2020 season before returning to San Francisco. 

The Raiders signed Willis to a contract this past March only to release him coming out of the preseason. He had a brief stint on the Raiders’ practice squad. 

In 2022, Willis appeared in nine games for the 49ers and recorded 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one recovery. 

