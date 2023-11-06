Saints Sign DE Jordan Willis To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints signed DE Jordan Willis to their practice squad on Monday.

Here’s the Saints’ updated practice squad:

DB Johnathan Abram LB Ryan Connelly (Injured) WR Shaquan Davis (Injured) DT Jack Heflin DE Niko Lalos LB Anfernee Orji TE Tommy Hudson DB Faion Hicks TE Michael Jacobson DB Cameron Dantzler T Mark Evans DB Daniel Sorensen T Cameron Erving WR Jontre Kirklin RB Jordan Mims G Tommy Kraemer DE Jordan Willis

Willis, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. Willis was in the third year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Bengals waived him in September of 2020.

Willis was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets and later traded to the 49ers back in October 2020. He made a base salary of $865,250 for the 2020 season before returning to San Francisco.

The Raiders signed Willis to a contract this past March only to release him coming out of the preseason. He had a brief stint on the Raiders’ practice squad.

In 2022, Willis appeared in nine games for the 49ers and recorded 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one recovery.