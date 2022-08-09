Saints Sign DL T.J. Carter, Place LB D’Marco Jackson On IR

The New Orleans Saints have signed DL T.J. Carter to the roster on Tuesday, placing fifth-round LB D’Marco Jackson on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

This will end Jackson’s season, as he wouldn’t have been eligible to come off of injured reserve unless he was on the active roster after cutdowns.

Carter, 23, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky back in April of 2020. He lasted a few months in Arizona before getting cut and signing with the Saints. However, he was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of training camp.

Carter signed with the Steelers in April of 2021 but was again waived at the end of the preseason. He had a stint with the Rams this past May.

During his college career, Carter appeared in 50 games and recorded 71 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, six sacks, and five pass defenses.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.