Saints Sign FB Zander Horvath

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints signed FB Zander Horvath to a contract.

Horvath, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He wound up cracking Los Angeles’ active roster as a rookie but was waived the following preseason.

He bounced on and off the Chargers’ practice squad last season.

In 2022, Horvath appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded five receptions for eight yards and two touchdowns, to go along with four rushing attempts for eight yards.