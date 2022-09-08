Saints Sign G Wyatt Davis Off Giants Practice Squad

The Giants announced that the New Orleans Saints have signed G Wyatt Davis to their active roster off of New York’s practice squad.

The Giants signed OT Roy Mbaeteka to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, G Wyatt Davis will leave the practice squad for the Saints’ active roster. pic.twitter.com/ixJpoIC9d0 — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 8, 2022

Nick Underhill says OL Tanner Owen was waived in a corresponding move.

New Orleans now becomes Davis’ third team in the span of just a couple of weeks after the Vikings released him coming out of the preseason.

Davis, 23, was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American in 2019 and 2020. The Vikings drafted Davis with pick No. 86 overall in the third round.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Vikings worth $4,884,290 that also includes a signing bonus of $912,211. However, Minnesota cut him heading into the second year of that deal.

During his three-year career at Ohio State, Davis appeared in 36 games, starting 24 of them at right guard.