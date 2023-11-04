Saints Sign LB Cory Littleton To PS, Elevate Him For Week 9

The New Orleans Saints announced Saturday that they’ve signed LB Cory Littleton to their practice squad and elevated him for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Littleton, 29, is a former undrafted free agent out of Washington signed by the Rams in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1,635 million contract before returning to the Rams on a one-year restricted deal worth $3,095,000 for the 2019 season.

The Raiders signed Littleton to a three-year, $36 million contract that included $22 million guaranteed in 2020. Las Vegas released him after two seasons and he eventually caught on with the Panthers in 2022 before being signed by the Texans this offseason.

Littleton has been on and off of the Texans’ roster this year.

In 2023, Littleton has appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded one tackle.