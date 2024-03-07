Saints Sign S Tyrann Mathieu To Two-Year, $13M Extension

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints signed S Tyrann Mathieu to a contract extension to keep him in New Orleans for the next two years.
Josina Anderson reports the terms of Mathieu’s contract is a two-year, $13 million extension.
Yesterday, Underhill reported the two sides were in the process of reworking his contract and were expected to get a deal done soon.
Mathieu also reworked his contract last offseason.
Mathieu, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him.
The Texans later signed Mathieu to a one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019. He signed a three-year deal worth $33 million that included $18 million fully guaranteed with the Saints in 2022.
He was entering the last year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $7,000,000 in 2024.
In 2023, Mathieu appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 75 tackles, four interceptions, eight pass defenses, and one touchdown.
