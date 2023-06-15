Saints Sign WRs Lynn Bowden Jr. & Keke Coutee, Waive Three Players

According to Field Yates, the Saints signed WRs Lynn Bowden Jr. and Keke Coutee to contracts and Thursday and waived OL Yasir Durant, WR Malik Flowers, and RB SaRodorick Thompson.

Bowden, 25, was a two-year starter at Kentucky and earned first-team All-American honors as a senior. The Raiders selected him with the No. 80 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Bowden signed a four-year, $4,709,416 rookie contract with the Raiders that includes a $985,031 signing bonus before being traded to the Dolphins before the start of the season.

Miami eventually cut Bowden loose and he signed on to the Patriots practice squad at the start of last season. New England re-signed him to a futures deal back in January but cut him loose last month.

In 2022, Bowden appeared in one game for the Patriots.

Coutee, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract when he was waived by Houston.

He quickly signed on with the Colts practice squad and bounced on and off for the rest of the 2021 season. He signed a futures deal with Indianapolis for 2022 but was cut again and returned to the practice squad.

In 2022, Coutee appeared in eight games for the Colts and caught his only target for 20 yards. He added 152 punt return yards and fumbled four times, losing one.