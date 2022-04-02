Saints Signing DT Jaleel Johnson To One-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Saints are signing former Texans DT Jaleel Johnson to a one-year contract.

Johnson, 27, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career and signed on with the Texans last season.

He was among the Texans’ final roster cuts and had a brief stint with the Saints before rejoining Houston for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded 23 total tackles.