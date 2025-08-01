Saints Signing G Shane Lemieux

According to Mike Garafolo, the Saints are signing G Shane Lemieux to a contract on Friday.

New Orleans brought Lemieux in for a workout in June but he left without finalizing a deal.

The veteran was in New Orleans last year, so there’s already a good amount of familiarity between the two sides.

Lemieux, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Oregon. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract.

He missed all but one game in the 2021 season with a knee injury and played just one game in 2022 due to turf toe.

Lemieux then finished out the 2023 season on injured reserve with New York. He caught on with the Saints in 2024 and was cut coming out of the preseason before returning on the practice squad and later being called up to the active roster.

In 2024, Lemieux appeared in seven games for the Saints with four starts.