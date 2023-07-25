Saints Signing G Trai Turner To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints are signing veteran G Trai Turner to a one-year deal and will return to his hometown of New Orleans.

Turner, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.79 million contract when he and the team agreed to a four-year, $45 million extension that included $20.5 million guaranteed.

The Panthers traded Turner to the Chargers in 2020 for LT Russell Okung. He stood to make a base salary of $8.5 million in 2021 when he was released by the Chargers. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers for the 2021 season, then signed a one-year deal with the Commanders in 2022.

In 2022, Turner appeared in 16 games and made 12 starts for the Commanders at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 66 guard out of 77 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.