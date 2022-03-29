Saints Signing QB Andy Dalton To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints are signing QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal.

The veteran will get $3 million guaranteed and Schefter adds the deal has a max value of $6 million.

New Orleans re-signed QB Jameis Winston to a deal that makes it evident they view him as the starter, but clearly wanted to make more additions to the quarterback room.

Dalton, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

In 2021, Dalton appeared in eight games for the Bears, completing 63.1 percent of his passes for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added 76 yards on the ground.