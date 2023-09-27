Saints Signing S Daniel Sorensen To Practice Squad

According to Jordan Schultz, the Saints are signing S Daniel Sorensen to their practice squad.

The veteran safety was with the team last year and provides additional depth while New Orleans deals with some absences at the position.

The Saints’ practice squad now includes:

DB Johnathan Abram LB Ryan Connelly (Injured) WR Shaquan Davis DT Jack Heflin DB Anthony Johnson G Tommy Kraemer DE Niko Lalos LB Anfernee Orji LB Jaylon Smith RB Jordan Mims TE Tommy Hudson DB Faion Hicks TE Michael Jacobson LB Terrell Lewis DB Cameron Dantzler S Daniel Sorensen

Sorensen, 33, wound up signing on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young back in 2014. He was unfortunately among their final roster cuts during his rookie season, but later signed on to their practice squad.

The Chiefs brought Sorensen back on a one-year, exclusive rights deal for the 2016 season before signing him to a four-year, $16 million contract in 2017. Sorensen was testing the market again as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a guaranteed one-year, $2.46 million deal with the Chiefs.

Sorensen signed on with the Saints for the 2022 season on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Sorensen appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 25 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass defenses.