Saints Signing S Marcus Maye To Three-Year, $28.5M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are signing former Jets S Marcus Maye to a contract on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero reports that Maye is receiving a three-year, $28.5 million with $15 million guaranteed.

Maye, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed in 2020.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye in February of last year which cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season. He landed on the injured reserve after six games due to a torn Achilles.

In 2021, Maye appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded 46 tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections.

