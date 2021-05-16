Saints Signing Three Players

The New Orleans Saints are signing DT Lorenzo Neal, LB Quentin Poling and OT Kyle Murphy to contracts after they tried out for the team during their rookie minicamp this weekend, according to Mike Triplett.

Poling, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason last year and later signed to Miami’s practice squad.

The Dolphins brought Poling back on a futures contract only to waive him with an injury designation. From there, Poling caught on with the Raiders before joining the Vikings last year.

Poling was, unfortunately, waived coming out of training camp.

During his four-year college career at Ohio, Poling recorded 373 tackles, 18 sacks, seven interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, five forced fumbles and two recoveries.