Saints Signing WR Samori Toure To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints are signing WR Samori Toure to the practice squad, per Adam Schefter.

New Orleans will need to make a corresponding move from a practice squad which now includes:

DB Dalys Beanum DB Elliott Davison T Easton Kilty DB Jayden Price LB Nephi Sewell K Charlie Smyth (International) TE Treyton Welch LB Eku Leota QB Jake Haener LB Fadil Diggs T William Sherman QB Hunter Dekkers (Injured) WR Dante Pettis WR Ronnie Bell TE Moliki Matavao RB Evan Hull DT Coziah Izzard WR Jha’Quan Jackson WR Samori Toure

Toure, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Nebraska in the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team’s active roster as a rookie, debuting in Week 7. He was later placed on injured reserve by the team in January of 2024.

The Packers released Toure last year and he eventually signed on to the Bears’ practice squad. Chicago brought him back on a futures contract this past January but he was among their cuts before the season.

He had a stint with the Broncos on the practice squad before landing with the Saints.

In 2023, Toure appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 78 yards.