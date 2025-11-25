Saints Signing WR Samori Toure To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New Orleans Saints are signing WR Samori Toure to the practice squad, per Adam Schefter

Saints Helmet

New Orleans will need to make a corresponding move from a practice squad which now includes: 

  1. DB Dalys Beanum
  2. DB Elliott Davison
  3. T Easton Kilty
  4. DB Jayden Price
  5. LB Nephi Sewell
  6. K Charlie Smyth (International)
  7. TE Treyton Welch
  8. LB Eku Leota
  9. QB Jake Haener
  10. LB Fadil Diggs
  11. T William Sherman
  12. QB Hunter Dekkers (Injured)
  13. WR Dante Pettis
  14. WR Ronnie Bell
  15. TE Moliki Matavao
  16. RB Evan Hull
  17. DT Coziah Izzard
  18. WR Jha’Quan Jackson
  19. WR Samori Toure

Toure, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Nebraska in the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team’s active roster as a rookie, debuting in Week 7. He was later placed on injured reserve by the team in January of 2024.

The Packers released Toure last year and he eventually signed on to the Bears’ practice squad. Chicago brought him back on a futures contract this past January but he was among their cuts before the season. 

He had a stint with the Broncos on the practice squad before landing with the Saints. 

In 2023, Toure appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 78 yards.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply