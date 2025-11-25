Saints Signing WR Samori Toure To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints are signing WR Samori Toure to the practice squad, per Adam Schefter.
New Orleans will need to make a corresponding move from a practice squad which now includes:
- DB Dalys Beanum
- DB Elliott Davison
- T Easton Kilty
- DB Jayden Price
- LB Nephi Sewell
- K Charlie Smyth (International)
- TE Treyton Welch
- LB Eku Leota
- QB Jake Haener
- LB Fadil Diggs
- T William Sherman
- QB Hunter Dekkers (Injured)
- WR Dante Pettis
- WR Ronnie Bell
- TE Moliki Matavao
- RB Evan Hull
- DT Coziah Izzard
- WR Jha’Quan Jackson
- WR Samori Toure
Toure, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Nebraska in the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team’s active roster as a rookie, debuting in Week 7. He was later placed on injured reserve by the team in January of 2024.
The Packers released Toure last year and he eventually signed on to the Bears’ practice squad. Chicago brought him back on a futures contract this past January but he was among their cuts before the season.
He had a stint with the Broncos on the practice squad before landing with the Saints.
In 2023, Toure appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 78 yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!