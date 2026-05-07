Panthers Releasing LB Jacoby Windmon

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Panthers are releasing LB Jacoby Windmon.

Windmon, 24, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State after the 2024 draft. He was among the final roster cuts before re-signing with the practice squad.

The Panthers signed Windmon to the active roster off Pittsburgh’s practice squad in October and he bounced on and off the practice squad and roster.

Carolina waived Windmon coming out of the preseason in 2025 and he returned to the Steelers for a short stint on the practice squad. He then returned to the Panthers in November 2025 after being released by Pittsburgh and re-signed on a futures deal after the year.

In 2024, Windmon appeared in eight games for the Panthers and recorded 22 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.