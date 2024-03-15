Saints Signing WR Stanley Morgan

According to Mike Triplett, the Saints have agreed to terms on a contract with former Bengals WR Stanley Morgan on Friday.

Tripleyy notes that Morgan will likely compete for a depth spot on the roster.

Morgan, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals and has been on and off of the team’s roster ever since.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Morgan appeared in three games for the Bengals but did not record any statistics.