Saints Starting QB Andy Dalton In Week 6

Saints HC Dennis Allen announced Friday that QB Andy Dalton will start for them in Week 6’s game against the Bengals.

Dennis Allen said QB Andy Dalton will start on Sunday pic.twitter.com/R1eog47Cm3 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 14, 2022

Jameis Winston was limited this week with back and ankle injuries so this isn’t a big surprise.

Dalton, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

Dalton joined the Saints this past March on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Dalton has appeared in two games for the Saints and completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 423 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.