Saints Sticking With Andy Dalton As Starter For Week 15

Saints C Dennis Allen announced Monday that Andy Dalton will remain the team’s starting quarterback for their Week 15 matchup with the Falcons.

Dalton took over for Jameis Winston and has held on to the job ever since. The Saints are 3-7 in games Dalton has appeared in and with Winston healthy, there have at least been some questions as to whether New Orleans should consider making a change.

Dalton, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

Dalton joined the Saints this past March on a one-year deal and will once again be an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2022, Dalton has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,252 yards, 15 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.