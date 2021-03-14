Saints To Focus On Re-Signing QB Jameis Winston

Tom Pelissero reports that the Saints are turning their attention towards re-signing QB Jameis Winston in the wake of QB Drew Brees‘ retirement.

Pelissero adds that a new contract for Winston could be similar to the one that QB Cam Newton recently signed with New England. Newton got a one-year, $5 million contract that can be worth up to $14 million with incentives.

It had previously been reported that the Saints were interested in bringing Winston back and giving him a chance to compete with Taysom Hill for the starting job this summer.

Winston, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal this past offseason. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Winston appeared in four games for the Saints and completed 7-11 passing attempts for 75 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.

