Saints To Hire Rick Dennison As Run Game Coordinator

The New Orleans Saints are hiring Rick Dennison to be their run game coordinator for 2024, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

He was last with the Vikings as an OL coach back in 2021 and overlapped with new Saints OC Klint Kubiak.

Dennison, 65, began his NFL coaching career with the Broncos as an offensive assistant back in 1995. He spent 14 years in Denver before joining the Texans as their offensive coordinator.

Dennison spent one year with the Ravens as their QBs coach before returning to the Broncos as their offensive coordinator in 2015.

The Bills hired Dennison as their offensive coordinator in 2017. However, they fired him after just one season in Buffalo. He was hired by the Jets in 2018 as their OL coach and run game coordinator before joining the Vikings in the same position a year later.

Dennison transitioned to a senior offensive advisor role with Minnesota in 2021 so he could avoid contact with players due to not having the COVID-19 vaccine. His contract was not renewed after the season.