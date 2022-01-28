Saints To Interview Brian Flores For HC Job

Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints plan to interview former Dolphins HC Brian Flores as a potential replacement for HC Sean Payton.

Flores, 40, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019. Since joining the Dolphins, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.

We will have more on the Saints’ search for a new head coach as it becomes available.