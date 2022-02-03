Saints To Interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for Head Coaching Job

The New Orleans Saints are looking to speak with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy regarding their vacant head coaching position, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the position:

Saints DC Dennis Allen (Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Scheduled) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested) Saints STs Coordinator Darren Rizzi (Scheduled) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Bieniemy, 52, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension last year.

In 2021, the Chiefs’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 16 in rushing yards, and No. 4 in passing yards.

We will have more on the Saints’ search for a new coach as it becomes available.