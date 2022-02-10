Saints To Interview Colts RBs Coach Scottie Montgomery For OC Job

The Saints are interviewing Colts RB coach Scottie Montgomery for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Nick Underhill.

Cowboys WR coach Robert Prince, who recently joined the team this month after leaving the Texans, is also under consideration for the position at this time.

Montgomery previously interviewed for the Panthers’ offensive coordinator job.

Montgomery, 43, began his coaching career as Duke University’s WRs coach from 2006-2009 and was hired to the same position with the Steelers from 2010-2012 before returning as Duke’s offensive coordinator for a few years.

He was East Carolina’s head coach from 2016-2018 and was hired to become Maryland’s WRs coach for two years. He signed with the Colts as its running backs coach in 2021.

In 2021, the Colts ranked No. 16 in total yards, No. 9 in total points, No. 2 in rushing yards, and No. 26 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on the Saints’ offensive coordinator search as news becomes available.