Saints To Interview Darren Rizzi For Head Coaching Job

The New Orleans Saints are planning on interviewing their special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi for their vacant head coaching job, according to Mike Garafolo.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Saints’ job:

Saints DC Dennis Allen (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Saints STs Coordinator Darren Rizzi (Scheduled)

Rizzi, 51, began his coaching career at Colgate back in 1993. He worked for a number of schools before being hired as Rhode Island’s head coach for the 2008 season.

Rizzi lasted just one year at Rhode Island and led the team to a record of 3-9 before he was replaced. The Dolphins hired Rizzi as their special teams coordinator in 2010.

After several years in Miami, Rizzi departed to become the Saints special teams coordinator.

Football Outsiders has the Saints’ special teams unit ranked No. 16 overall in 2022.