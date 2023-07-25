Saints Tried Out Nine Players

The New Orleans Saints brought in nine free agents for tryouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Graham, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2010. He spent five years in New Orleans before he was traded to the Seahawks in return for C Max Unger and a first-round pick.

Graham played out the final year of his four-year, $40 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Packers in 2018.

He was set to make a $7,450,000 base salary in 2020 when he was released by Green Bay and signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Bears soon after. He agreed to a restructured deal in 2021.

Graham sat out the 2022 season.

For his career, Graham has appeared in 184 games and caught 713 passes for 8,506 yards and 85 touchdowns over the course of 12 seasons.

Garcia, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.63 million contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season.

Garcia signed with the Cardinals in 2019 on a one-year deal. He returned each of the next two seasons on one-year deals. From there, Garcia joined the Giants on a one-year contract last year.

In 2022, Garcia appeared in 12 games for the Giants and made seven starts.