Saints Trying Out Multiple Players Including C Billy Price

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are trying out wide receivers Lynn Bowden, and WR Keke Coutee this week. Underhill also reports that the team recently hosted C Billy Price on Monday.

According to Underhill, New Orleans also attempted to bring in veteran C Pat Elflein for a tryout, yet he is waiting for a starting opportunity in the NFL.

Price, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals in 2018 out of Ohio State. He finished out the fourth year of a four-year, $11.712 million rookie deal that included a $6.598 million signing bonus.

Cincinnati then declined Price’s fifth-year option and traded him to the Giants for DT B.J. Hill in 2021. He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career after the Giants declined to re-sign him and eventually landed with the Raiders practice squad. Price then signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Price appeared in and started 11 games at center for the Cardinals.

Elflein, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.74 million contract and set to make a base salary of $899,500 for the 2020 season when the Vikings waived him after one game.

He was claimed by the Jets and played out the rest of the 2020 season in New York. He signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Panthers that included $6 million guaranteed in 2021 and made a base salary of $1,035,000 this past season.

Elflein underwent season-ending hip surgery back in October and was released by the Panthers back in March.

In 2022, Elflein appeared in six games and started each appearance at center.

We will have more news on the Saints’ tryouts as they become available.