Saints Waive CB Trill Williams & DB Eric Burrell

The New Orleans Saints officially waived DB Eric Burrell and CB Trill Williams with failed physical designations on Friday, per Aaron Wilson.

Williams, 21, was a three-year starter at Syracuse and opted out midway through the 2020 season due to injuries. He went undrafted a few weeks ago.

The Saints signed Williams to a rookie contract shortly after the draft.

During his three years at Syracuse, Williams recorded 93 tackles, three forced fumbles, ten deflections, and four interceptions.

Burrell wound up going undrafted out of Wisconsin a few weeks ago. He later signed a rookie contract with the Saints soon after.

During his college career at Wisconsin, Burrell recorded 125 tackles, two sacks, four forced fumbles, two recoveries, four interceptions and 11 passes deflected over the course of four seasons and 36 games.