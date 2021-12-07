Saints Waive WR Kenny Stills & DT Malcolm Roach, Sign WR Kevin White To PS

The New Orleans Saints waived WR Kenny Stills and DT Malcolm Roach on Tuesday and signed WR Kevin White to their practice squad, according to Field Yates.

Stills, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He spent two years in New Orleans before he was traded to the Dolphins in return for a third-round pick that became CB P.J. Williams and LB Dannell Ellerbe.

Miami later traded Still to the Texans last year. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,000,000 deal and stood to make a base salary of $6,975,000 for the 2020 season when Houston waived him last year and he eventually signed on to the Bills’ practice squad before being added to their active roster.

The Saints signed Still to their practice squad a few months ago before adding him to their active roster.

In 2021, Stills has appeared in 10 games and caught five passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.