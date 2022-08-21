Saints Waive Three Players

The New Orleans Saints have begun trimming their roster down to 80 players ahead of the upcoming deadline.

On Sunday, the Saints waived QB K.J. Costello, RB Devine Ozigbo and K John Parker Romo.

Costello, 25, transferred to Mississippi State from Stanford in 2020 and set the SEC single-game passing record with 623 yards.

Costello had a tryout with the Chargers and had a brief stint with the team after going undrafted in 2021. He was then waived and joined the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in 2022, appearing in three games.

He caught on with the Saints briefly during the preseason in 2022.

During his four-year college career, Costello completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 7,434 yards to go with 55 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 31 yards and three touchdowns.