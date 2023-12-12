Saints Work Out Four Running Backs

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints hosted four running backs for a workout on Tuesday.

Montgomery, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. Green Bay traded him to the Ravens in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round pick back in 2018.

Montgomery finished the final year of his four-year, $2.949 million contract before signing a one-year contract with the Jets. He joined the Saints on a one-year deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans in 2021 on another one-year contract.

The Patriots signed Montgomery to a two-year contract last year but cut him this month.

In 2023, Montgomery has appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded three rushing attempts for nine yards (3.0 YPC), to go along with five receptions for 40 yards (8.0 YPC).

Robinson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020. He made the team’s 53-man roster and was named their starting running back. Robinson then went on to break the record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.

The Jaguars traded Robinson to the Jets midseason in 2022 for a sixth-round pick. New York declined to tender him as a restricted free agent and he signed a two-year deal with the Patriots.

New England opted to release Robinson and he caught on with the Giants in August. He was released a few weeks later before signing on with the Packers for a stint.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and Jets, rushing for 425 yards on 110 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 51 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.