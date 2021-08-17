Saints Worked Out Six Players

The New Orleans Saints brought in six free agents for workouts on Tuesday including a group of receivers, according to Tom Pelissero.

The full list includes:

Of this group, the Saints are signing White to a contract.

Smith, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.872 million rookie contract that includes $3.667 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when the Jets waived him with an injury designation.

Smith caught on with the Cowboys on a futures deal for 2019 and was limited to appearing in four games before sustaining another injury. Dallas released Smith prior to start of the 2020 season.

Smith then caught on with the Texans’ practice squad in September of 2020 and had a brief stint with the Patriots in recent months.

In 2019, Smith appeared in four games for the Cowboys and caught five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Fowler, 30, signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2014. He was unable to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season, but was later re-signed to their practice squad and returned to Denver on a future/reserve contract.

The Broncos brought Fowler back on one-year exclusive rights deals the next two years but declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent in 2018. He had brief stints with the Bears, Patriots, Giants and Saints before signing on with the 49ers.

San Francisco opted to release Fowler a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Fowler appeared in five games for the Saints and caught two passes for 11 yards receiving.

Mills, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bears back in 2013. He spent two years in Chicago before among their roster cuts at the start of the 2015 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Cowboys.

Mills had a brief stint with the Lions before the Bills signed him to their active roster. Buffalo re-signed him to a two-year, $4 million contract back in 2017.

From there, Mills signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins last year but was released with an injury settlement not long later. Mills had a brief stint with the Cardinals before ending up on injured reserve. He signed to the Cowboys practice squad earlier this season and was called up a few weeks ago.

For his career, Mills has appeared in 90 games, making 84 starts.