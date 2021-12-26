Schefter: Giants Plan To Bring Back Joe Judge & Daniel Jones In 2022

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants plan to give HC Joe Judge and QB Daniel Jones another year to prove themselves in 2022.

It’s been the second straight disappointing season for the two and the Giants have now gone five straight seasons with double-digit losses and missing the postseason.

Some changes are expected, Schefter adds, including the likely departure of GM Dave Gettleman. Schefter says Gettleman could step down at the end of the season.

While a new general manager could want to hire their own head coach, Schefter notes Giants ownership will convey their preference that Judge be retained.

The Giants are also believed to be interested in VP of football operations Kevin Abrams as an internal promotion to GM, who presumably would be a believer in Judge and Jones.

New York has already shut Jones down for the remainder of the season with a neck injury.

Jones, 24, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jones in 2022.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in 11 games and recorded 232 completions on 361 pass attempts (64.3 percent) for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, seven interceptions, to go along with 62 rushing attempts for 298 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns.

Judge, 39, began his coaching career at Mississippi State back in 2005 as a graduate assistant. He spent three years in that role before being hired by Birmingham-Southern as their linebackers coach for the 2008 season.

From there, Judge was hired as Alabama’s special teams assistant before taking the same position on the Patriots’ staff three years later. Judge worked his way up to special teams coordinator in 2015 and was in the position until the Giants hired him as head coach in 2020.

In two seasons, Judge has a record of 10-20 so far (.333 percent) and no playoff appearances.

