Seahawks Announce Five Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced five roster moves on Sunday as they continue to slim down to 53 players for Week 1.

In addition to waiving TE Cade Brewer and CB Jameson Houston, the team also waived LB Aaron Donkor and RB Ronnie Rivers.

They also placed CB Tre Brown on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he will miss the first four games of the season.

Brewer, 23, went undrafted out of Texas back in 2020 before catching on with the Seahawks.

He has been on and off the team’s roster for most of this offseason.

During his career with Texas, Brewer played in 55 games, starting 33. He was also named All-Big 12 honorable mention for 2021 after posting 22 catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns.