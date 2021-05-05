Seahawks Claim LB Nate Evans Off Waivers From Jaguars

According to Field Yates, the Seahawks claimed LB Nate Evans off of waivers from the Jaguars on Wednesday.

Evans was cut from Jacksonville on Tuesday. (NFLTR)

Evans, 23, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida back in April of last year. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Jacksonville re-signed him to a futures deal back in January but elected to cut him loose.

During his college career at Central Florida, Evans recorded 247 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, eight pass defenses, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.