Jaguars Cut Four Players

The Jagaurs announced on Tuesday they have cut four players, including S Doug Middleton, LB Joe Giles-Harris, LB Nate Evans and CB Nate Meadors, per Aaron Wilson.

Middleton, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in 2016. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later signed to the team’s practice squad.

Middleton was on and off of the Jets roster over the next two years before eventually catching on with the Dolphins last year.

Since then, Middleton has had brief stints with the Jaguars and Titans. He was on and off Jacksonville’s roster last season.

In 2020, Middleton appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded four tackles.