Seahawks Cutting CB Sidney Jones

According to Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are waiving veteran CB Sidney Jones now that the trade deadline has passed.

Jones’ name came up in trade rumors but Seattle didn’t end up finding a buyer. He’ll now have a chance to land with a team where he can see the field more and the Seahawks could benefit if another team claims his salary.

Jones, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was waived by the Eagles at the start of the 2020 season and later signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Jacksonville eventually added Jones to their active roster. The Jaguars re-signed him to a one-year, $1.75M contract in 2021 but traded him to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick coming out of camp. Seattle re-signed Jones to a one-year, $3.6 million deal for 2022.

In 2022, Jones appeared in three games for the Seahawks and recorded five total tackles.