Seahawks Designate C Ethan Pocic To Return from IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that they’ve designated C Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Seahawks to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Pocic, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.40 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract with Seattle this past March.

In 2021, Pocic has appeared in one game for the Seahawks.