Seahawks Designate RB Rashaad Penny To Return From IR

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks officially designated RB Rashaad Penny to return from injured reserve on Friday.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Seahawks to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Penny, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $10,765,436 contract that includes a $5,909,408 signing bonus with the Seahawks.

Seattle declined his fifth-year option this past May, which would have cost the Seahawks $4.523 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season.

He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list back in August of last year due to a knee injury. He was later activated in December.

In 2021, Penny has appeared in one game and rushed for eight yards on two carries.