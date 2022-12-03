Seahawks Elevate WR Laquon Treadwell & LB Vi Jones

The Seahawks announced that they are elevating WR Laquon Treadwell and LB Vi Jones, as well as ruling out RB Travis Homer for their upcoming game.

The @Seahawks elevated two players from the practice squad this afternoon, and downgraded RB Travis Homer to Out (knee/illness). #GoHawks https://t.co/RRY5nXyV62 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 3, 2022

Treadwell, 27, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout last summer but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned to the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster. He signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad at the start of the season but was later released. Arizona signed him to their practice squad but cut him after a few weeks.

In 2021, Treadwell appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and caught 33 of 51 targets for 434 yards and a touchdown.