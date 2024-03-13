Seahawks Extend OLB Darrell Taylor

According to Bob Condotta, the Seahawks reached an agreement on an extension to keep OLB Darrell Taylor.

The former second-round pick was scheduled to be a restricted free agent, but Condotta says the team worked something out instead of the tender.

The lowest tender would have been about $3 million on a one-year deal.

Taylor, 26, was a three-year starter at Tennessee. The Seahawks traded up with the Jets to select him with the No. 48 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $6,764,507 rookie contract that includes a $2,479,641 signing bonus. However, he missed his entire rookie season and did not accrue a year of experience.

As a result, Taylor was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Taylor appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 28 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one pass deflection.