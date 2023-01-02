Seahawks Fear That LB Jordyn Brooks Suffered Signficant Knee Injury

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Seahawks worry that LB Jordyn Brooks suffered a significant knee injury on Sunday and will undergo tests to determine the extent.

Brooks, 25, was a four-year starter at Texas Tech and earned second-team All-American honors before the Seahawks selected him at No. 27 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,235,606 rookie contract that includes a $6,458,623 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth year for the Seahawks to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Brooks has appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 161 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

