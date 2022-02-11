Seahawks Fire OL Coach Mike Solari, Promoting Andy Dickerson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are firing OL coach Mike Solari on Friday.

Mike Silver reports that Seattle is promoting run game coordinator Andy Dickerson as their next offensive line coach.

Solari, 67, began his NFL coaching career as the Cowboys special teams coach in 1987-1988 and was hired as the Cardinals’ OL coach in 1989. After a two-year stint with Alabama, he became the 49ers’ offensive line coach in 1992-1996.

From there, he was the Chiefs’ OL coach from 1997-2005 and was promoted to offensive coordinator for the next two years. He spent 2008-2009 as the Seahawks’ offensive line coach and held the same role with the 49ers from 2010-2014. After being the Packers offensive line assistant, he became the Giants’ OL coach in 2016-2017.

He’s been the Seahawks offensive line coach since 2018.